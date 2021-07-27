Vt. Guard soldier to compete in Best Warrior Competition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of the top soldiers in the country will gather next week at Fort Riley Kansas for the U.S. Forces Command Best Warrior Competition. Among them is Specialist Omar Dacosta, who will be representing the Vermont Army National Guard.

Dacosta is an infantryman who has been deployed with U.S. Central Command since January.

Darren Perron spoke with Dacosta about the deployment and what the upcoming competition entails.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.