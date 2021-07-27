Watch Live: Scott press briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

It comes as daily COVID cases around the country, particularly in low vaccinated states, are starting to surge again, due in large part to the delta variant.

Officials are expected to provide the latest information on COVID outbreaks and forecast models.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 18 new coronavirus cases for a total of 24,748. There have been a total of 259 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 1.6%. A total of 411,721 people have been tested, and 24,1847 have recovered.

