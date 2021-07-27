Advertisement

Woman slips and falls into Lamoille River in Morristown

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is rescued from the Lamoille River near the power plant in Morristown.

It happened just after 6PM Monday evening. The Morrisville Fire Department tells us the woman was walking near the dam and lost her footing. That’s when she got stuck in knee deep water. The woman was brought to the hospital.

The extent of her injuries has not yet been released.

