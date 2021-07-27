Woman slips and falls into Lamoille River in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is rescued from the Lamoille River near the power plant in Morristown.

It happened just after 6PM Monday evening. The Morrisville Fire Department tells us the woman was walking near the dam and lost her footing. That’s when she got stuck in knee deep water. The woman was brought to the hospital.

The extent of her injuries has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.