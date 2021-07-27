BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain showers will be coming to an end early Tuesday night, with skies becoming partly cloudy with areas of patchy fog developing. We’ll be back to some sunshine, and better air quality on Wednesday as high pressure moves into the region with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be a bit below normal with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Our dry weather won’t last long with increasing clouds on Thursday with showers developing, and the chance for some late day thunderstorms. We’ll have a chance for some lingering showers early on Friday as well. Temperatures will be even cooler with highs on Friday with mid to upper 60s.

Most of the weekend is in good shape at this point. Skies will be partly sunny to start the weekend on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Clouds will thicken up again during the day on Sunday. Showers will develop during Sunday afternoon with lingering showers expected into Monday. Temperatures will remain below normal for the weekend and into most of next week, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

