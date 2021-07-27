BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We have an active weather day ahead of us. The morning actually won’t be too bad with partly cloudy skies, but there is still that smoky haze in the air due to the wildfires out west. An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* is still in effect until 1 PM for all of VT and until 10 AM Wednesday for NH. If you have respiratory issues, you should stay indoors.

Then a cold front will come through in the afternoon & evening with a round of showers & thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be on the strong side with locally heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. The brunt of those thunderstorms will be in our central and southern areas.

Skies will clear overnight from north to south, so there will still be showers, and possible thunderstorms, in our southern counties until Wednesday morning.

The rest of Wednesday will be delightful, with lots of sunshine, temperatures in the 70s and comfortable humidity.

Thursday will start with some sunshine, but then it will cloud up and showers will move in by late afternoon as another frontal system comes in from the west. That front will bring in a batch of cool air (for late July) for the end of the week. Friday is looking partly sunny, but there may be a few, lingering showers.

The weekend will start with a real nice day on Saturday to round out the month of July. Then it will turn wet again as we head into the first day of August on Sunday. Yet another frontal system will bring in showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, as we go through the day. Some showers may linger into Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the thunderstorms for later this afternoon, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

