Youth homeless shelter to open in Claremont

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A homeless shelter for kids is preparing to open in Claremont, New Hampshire.

The center, run by the Claremont Learning Partnership, will serve young people between the ages of 16 and 21. It is currently licensed for up to 12 beds.

Officials say the shelter will prioritize pregnant moms with no other place to go. The nonprofit will also offer a variety of services to help kids better transition into successful adults.

“We will have housing, we will have education. We have child care support. We’ll have mental health supports. We’ll have physical supports. We will have recovery programming here. Upstairs we will have the RAPP supports, through Connected Families New Hampshire and then we also have Baby Steps that does free clothing to anyone in Claremont,” Executive Director Cathy Pellerin said.

The shelter will begin accepting kids on Sept. 7.

The $600,000 renovation to the Main Street building was made possible through donations from businesses and charitable organizations.

Those behind the project say, if successful, the shelter could be used as a model to address underprivileged youth across the region.

