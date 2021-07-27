Advertisement

Youth homeless shelter to open in Claremont

Claremont, New Hampshire
Claremont, New Hampshire(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A homeless shelter for kids is preparing to open in Claremont, New Hampshire.

The center, run by the Claremont Learning Partnership, will serve young people between the ages of 16 and 21. It is currently licensed for up to 12 beds.

Officials say the shelter will prioritize pregnant moms with no other place to go. The nonprofit will also offer a variety of services to help kids better transition into successful adults.

“We will have housing, we will have education. We have child care support. We’ll have mental health supports. We’ll have physical supports. We will have recovery programming here. Upstairs we will have the RAPP supports, through Connected Families New Hampshire and then we also have Baby Steps that does free clothing to anyone in Claremont,” Executive Director Cathy Pellerin said.

The shelter will begin accepting kids on Sept. 7.

The $600,000 renovation to the Main Street building was made possible through donations from businesses and charitable organizations.

Those behind the project say, if successful, the shelter could be used as a model to address underprivileged youth across the region.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was by all accounts a busy and beautiful day at Crystal Lake in Barton on Saturday turned...
Police release names of boaters found dead in Northeast Kingdom lake
Two bodies recovered from Crystal Lake
Two men are due in court after Vermont police say they pulled another man out of a vehicle and...
2 accused of assaulting man in Fairfield roadway
Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Woman rescued from Lamoille River
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an air quality health advisory for the...
Air quality health advisory issued for northern Vermont

Latest News

File photo
Vt. tax revenues propelled by influx of federal cash
File photo
$50 million in COVID cash available for Vt. utility and rental assistance
ih
Film shot in Vermont uses science fiction genre to explore prejudice, racism
The plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging the display of a Bible at New Hampshire’s...
Plaintiffs propose replacing Bible at NH VA with Book of Faith