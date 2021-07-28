Advertisement

47 Burlington Boys and Girls Club kids awarded college scholarships

Dozens of kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington got scholarships for at least $2,000...
Dozens of kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington got scholarships for at least $2,000 toward college.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a day of celebration Wednesday in Roosevelt Park across from the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington clubhouse. That’s because 47 club kids each got at least $2,000 for college.

They range in age from 7 to 21. They won the scholarships by working hard in school and in their community.

The scholarships will be used to help with college tuition costs, either in the future or for the upcoming school year.

Many of the recipients stressed that they wouldn’t have been prepared for college, academically or financially, without the club’s help.

“It’s really good to just come back to like a place where I grew up, you know? The community, it’s a great community. It’s a really amazing place where kids can come have fun and also learn at the same time,” said Tumba Felekeni, who won a $4,500 scholarship.

“I’ve been here all my life and I wouldn’t be where I am today without the Boys and Girls Club. They have walked my hand literally through all my obstacles in life,” said Madilyn Bilodeau, who won $7,000 in scholarship money.

Donations paid for the scholarships.

The Boys and Girls Club of Burlington has been giving them to promising young students for eight years now and has no plans to stop.

