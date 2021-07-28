Berlin winery decides not to reopen

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Another winery isn’t crushing grapes anymore. The owner of Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard & Winery says they’ve decided not to reopen.

According to a post on Facebook, the owners say they took a long period of reflection and won’t reopen their tasting room.

We’re told the online store remains open for in-person pickups through mid-September. And their wine will be on store shelves until the end of the year.

“Our deepest thanks to you, our loyal patrons and friends, who have shared this journey with us over the past two decades. We raise a glass to you,” said the owner in a post.

Dear Friends, Many of you have been asking about our plans for reopening the tasting room as life in our community has... Posted by Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard & Winery on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

This announcement comes as Boyden also stopped making wine and Lincoln Peak got bought by Shelburne Vineyards.

Related stories:

Boyden Valley to stop wine production; will focus on liquor

Vermont winery dropping wine to focus on liqueurs

Route 7 wineries complete merger

Shelburne Vineyard acquires existing Addison County vineyard

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.