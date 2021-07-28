Advertisement

Berlin winery decides not to reopen

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Another winery isn’t crushing grapes anymore. The owner of Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard & Winery says they’ve decided not to reopen.

According to a post on Facebook, the owners say they took a long period of reflection and won’t reopen their tasting room.

We’re told the online store remains open for in-person pickups through mid-September. And their wine will be on store shelves until the end of the year.

“Our deepest thanks to you, our loyal patrons and friends, who have shared this journey with us over the past two decades. We raise a glass to you,” said the owner in a post.

Dear Friends, Many of you have been asking about our plans for reopening the tasting room as life in our community has...

Posted by Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard & Winery on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

This announcement comes as Boyden also stopped making wine and Lincoln Peak got bought by Shelburne Vineyards.

