Blood donations urged as Red Cross reports severe shortage

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - More than a dozen blood donation opportunities are scheduled around Vermont as the American Red Cross is reporting a severe blood shortage.

Northern New England Red Cross spokeswoman Mary Brant tells the Burlington Free Press that the need for blood is higher this summer because more people are seeking treatment after deferring care during the coronavirus pandemic. Organ transplants and elective surgeries have increased.

More than a dozen blood donation opportunities are scheduled around Vermont in August. Vermonters are urged to make an appointment now to give blood by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, visiting redcrossblood.org or downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app on a smartphone.

