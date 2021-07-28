Advertisement

Claremont bus fleet grounded following thefts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - An entire New Hampshire bus fleet can’t run because someone stole the catalytic converters from all six buses.

Police say it happened sometime between Monday and Tuesday at Southwestern Community Services in Claremont.

Reps with the company say they’re doing everything they can to get the buses back on the road, but they’re waiting for the parts to come in.

“Our apologies to all of the riders who depend on Sullivan County Transportation for their mobility needs,” said the company in a Facebook post.

We’ll let you know whn the buses are running again.

We are sad to report that Sullivan County Transportation had a theft occur last night that resulted in the catalytic...

Posted by Southwestern Community Services on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

