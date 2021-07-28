Crowds come out for return of Clinton County Fair

MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Fair is back in action. It kicked off Tuesday and runs until Sunday.

One of the kids I spoke to there on Wednesday called it the “best day ever,” and the fair hopes you agree.

The fair is filled once again.

“My favorite thing about the fair is the game... the... all the things!” said Jackson Smith of Beekmantown.

The midway is full of rides, fast or spinning.

“I like both,” Smith said.

Tents are home to food or games, offering something for all ages.

The fair was shut down last year because of the pandemic and people are excited to use this time to see faces they haven’t seen.

“Meeting everyone you haven’t seen in a long time,” said Casey Madden of Plattsburgh.

“Each year holds something special and it’s a point of pride of the town of Plattsburgh to be the seat of the county fair,” Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.

So whether you go for the food, the rides, to show off the animals or just to pet them, chances are there’s something there for you.

“The best part is ice cream because it cools you down,” said Sophia Barrier of Rouses Point.

“Win a ribbon and it’s just fun,” said Madeleine Schoderbeck, a Miner Institute intern. “A lot of people ask us questions and it’s a lot of fun for the public to come out and learn more about dairy cows.”

There is something going on every day. Wednesday was Family Appreciation Day, so tickets sold for $30 to a family for unlimited rides and games. Also, Wednesday night is a Johnny Cash tribute concert.

The Clinton County Fair opens daily at noon. Click here for all the details and schedules.

