Grant offers free CCV tuition for low-income Vermonters

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A new grant program offers low-income Vermonters the chance to get a college degree tuition-free.

The grant, called 802Opportunity, pays for up to two years of tuition to the Community College of Vermont to any Vermonter with a family adjusted gross income of less than $50,000 per year.

Students can choose from 33 different programs at CCV. It’s open to new or returning students starting this fall.

Funding for 802Opportunity was approved by the Vermont Legislature and Gov. Phil Scott earlier this year, thanks to federal COVID relief money.

Click here for all the details.

