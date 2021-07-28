Hannaford recalls some store-produced baked goods

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) - Hannaford supermarkets is recalling a number of bakery products that were made with a seasoning that’s subject of a national recall.

Hannaford said the recall applies to baked goods produced in stores like Classic Garlic Focaccia and Classic Focaccia. Those products used McCormick’s Perfect Pinch Italian seasoning, which could be contaminated with salmonella. No illnesses have been reported so far.

Hannaford operates 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

