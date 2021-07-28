Advertisement

Illinois seeks Ben & Jerry’s divestment over Israel stance

File
File(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois regulators plan to take action against Ben & Jerry’s for its decision to stop selling ice cream in the West Bank or East Jerusalem.

State law prohibits investment in companies that boycott Israel over its occupation of territories won in war from Palestinians. Andy Lappin is chairman of the Israeli Boycott Restrictions Committee of the Illinois Investment Policy Board.

He says the committee will meet in the coming weeks to vote on setting a 90-day deadline for Ben & Jerry’s own Unilever to back off the statement or face Illinois divestment. 

Related Stories:

Israeli lawmakers urge Ben & Jerry’s to drop settlement ban

Unilever CEO: Company ‘fully committed’ to Israeli business

Kosher grocery stores drop Ben & Jerry’s over Palestinian territories decision

Israeli PM vows to ‘act aggressively’ over Ben & Jerry’s ban

Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling in Palestinian territories

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

What was by all accounts a busy and beautiful day at Crystal Lake in Barton on Saturday turned...
Police release names of boaters found dead in Northeast Kingdom lake
Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Woman rescued from Lamoille River
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials say high vax rate key strategy to fending off delta surge
A UVM Health Network official has revealed the cause of a cyberattack that crippled its...
Hospital network reveals cause of 2020 cyberattack
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

Latest News

SHOCK
Sticker shock: 71% of Burlington homeowners see property tax increase
sfd
Lake Memphremagog's natural beauty belies worries about contaminants and fish with tumors
Boaters on Lake Memphremagog
Lake Memphremagog’s natural beauty belies worries about contaminants and fish with tumors
sdf
47 Burlington Boys and Girls Club kids awarded college scholarships