Lake Memphremagog’s natural beauty belies worries about contaminants and fish with tumors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Last fall, Québécois environmental officials found trace amounts of PFAS in Lake Memphremagog, the water supply for 175,000 Canadians. The results prompted Vermont and Québec officials to investigate the prevalence of PFAS in what many consider a pristine lake vital to the region’s tourism economy.

The concerns about the toxic “forever chemical,” and questions about the role of the Coventry landfill in contributing to it, has prompted finger-pointing from both sides of the border and calls for improved data.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Kevin McCallum, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

