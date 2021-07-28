Advertisement

3 McCormick seasonings recalled over possible salmonella

McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.
McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.(Source: McCormick/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings for possible salmonella contamination.

They are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s Redhot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

The products were shipped to 32 states, as well as Bermuda and Canada, between June 20 and July 21.

Kroger, Target and Walmart are among the stores that sold them.

Mccormick says it doesn’t know of anyone getting sick from the products.

Consumers are asked to throw away the products and call McCormick for a replacement or full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was by all accounts a busy and beautiful day at Crystal Lake in Barton on Saturday turned...
Police release names of boaters found dead in Northeast Kingdom lake
Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Woman rescued from Lamoille River
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials say high vax rate key strategy to fending off delta surge
A UVM Health Network official has revealed the cause of a cyberattack that crippled its...
Hospital network reveals cause of 2020 cyberattack
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

Latest News

Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials say high vax rate key strategy to fending off delta surge
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Officials: 2 dead, dozens hurt at Texas chemical plant leak
While coronavirus cases continue to surge in unvaccinated areas of the country, Vermont...
Vt. officials say high vax rate key strategy to fending off delta surge
In theory, the bill would provide $1.2 trillion in total spending with nearly $600 billion to...
Biden’s plans aim to manufacture more US factory jobs
The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.
Hobby Lobby ordered to give up ancient artifact