Advertisement

Medical examiner: Woman drowned in Crystal Lake

The medical examiner says a woman found dead in a Northeast Kingdom lake drowned.
The medical examiner says a woman found dead in a Northeast Kingdom lake drowned.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman who was found dead in a Northeast Kingdom lake drowned.

The bodies of Cheryl McLellan, 65, and Lawrence Bouchard, 66, both of Glover, were pulled from the lake on Sunday.

Police say the pair launched their pontoon boat on Crystal Lake in Barton on Saturday. The boat was later spotted drifting on the lake with no one on board.

Search crews found the bodies on Sunday.

According to McLellan’s death certificate, the medical examiner determined that she drowned.

We’re still waiting to hear the cause of death for Bouchard.

Related Stories:

Police release names of boaters found dead in Northeast Kingdom lake

Two bodies recovered from Crystal Lake

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was by all accounts a busy and beautiful day at Crystal Lake in Barton on Saturday turned...
Police release names of boaters found dead in Northeast Kingdom lake
Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Woman rescued from Lamoille River
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials say high vax rate key strategy to fending off delta surge
A UVM Health Network official has revealed the cause of a cyberattack that crippled its...
Hospital network reveals cause of 2020 cyberattack
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Sununu: No plans to issue new mask guidance in New Hampshire
File
NY to require state employees to get vaccinated or undergo COVID-19 testing
A new grant program offers low-income Vermonters the chance to get a college degree at CCV...
Grant offers free CCV tuition for low-income Vermonters
File
Cannabis chemical delta-8 gains fans, scrutiny
The North Haverhill Fair kicks off its 77th season on Wednesday.
North Haverhill Fair kicks off 77th year