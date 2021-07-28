Medical examiner: Woman drowned in Crystal Lake

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman who was found dead in a Northeast Kingdom lake drowned.

The bodies of Cheryl McLellan, 65, and Lawrence Bouchard, 66, both of Glover, were pulled from the lake on Sunday.

Police say the pair launched their pontoon boat on Crystal Lake in Barton on Saturday. The boat was later spotted drifting on the lake with no one on board.

Search crews found the bodies on Sunday.

According to McLellan’s death certificate, the medical examiner determined that she drowned.

We’re still waiting to hear the cause of death for Bouchard.

