Sununu signs laws to help wild critters, cats, canines

SALEM, N.H. (AP) - Going well beyond the dog days of summer, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed three bills aimed at protecting not just canines but cats and wild critters as well.

One bill signed Wednesday will require drivers who kill or injure cats to notify police or the pets’ owners, a mandate that has long existed for run-over dogs. Another would expand the state’s animal cruelty laws beyond pets and domesticated animals to include all wildlife. The third bill makes it illegal to maliciously remove a tracking collar or microchip from someone else’s dog and toughens penalties for repeat dog-nappers.

