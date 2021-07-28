Advertisement

North Haverhill Fair kicks off 77th year

The North Haverhill Fair kicks off its 77th season on Wednesday.
The North Haverhill Fair kicks off its 77th season on Wednesday.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - The North Haverhill Fair in New Hampshire kicks off on Wednesday for its 77th year.

Like many fairs, it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Fairgoers will see some differences this year compared to years past. Fair organizers did not make the decision to hold a fair until June 1. They say that limited the number of vendors coming because some had already committed elsewhere. There will also be fewer 4-H exhibits this year. And there will be some new rides as companies share resources to meet the pent-up demand.

“We had been planning all winter long meeting every week for it. But yet, there was some things we couldn’t do until we decided. And with that being said, with two months to put it together, it’s a pretty busy time,” said John Aldrich of the North Haverhill Fair.

The fair opens July 28 at 4 p.m. and runs through Sunday. There are ride specials every day. Click here for a complete schedule of events and attractions.

