NTSB: Plane in fatal Charlestown crash flew into power line

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (AP) - A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says a small plane that crashed in New Hampshire, killing one man and injuring another, was flying low and descended into a power line after one of the men seized control of the aircraft from the other.

The men were flying in a Bailey Dragonfly, a single-engine, ultralight plane often used to tow gliders, on July 10. The plane crashed in Charlestown. The report said the pilot survived and that the other man, a pilot-rated passenger, died.

The report said during a turn, the engine “lost partial power,” the plane banked “hard” to the left, pitched nose down and went into a power line.

