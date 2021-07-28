Advertisement

NY father and son charged over target shooting in backyard

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A father and son from Malone, New York, face charges after police say they shot a neighbor’s house while target shooting in their backyard.

It happened last month at the home of Route 30. New York State Police say Jason Whitehead, 45, and his 21-year-old son, Joshua, were target shooting from the back yard of their home on Warner Road. Police say some of the shots ended up hitting the wall of a nearby home. No one was injured.

Both were charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

