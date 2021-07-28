Advertisement

NY to require state employees to get vaccinated or undergo COVID-19 testing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York will require state employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo COVID-19 testing.

Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday announced that that the new requirement will take effect by Labor Day. He also says New York will require patient-facing health care workers at state hospitals to get vaccinated to help keep both patients and workers safe.

The news comes on the heels of California and New York City, which announced similar policies for employees earlier this week.

New York, like other states, has seen a rising number of coronavirus cases linked to the Delta variant. New infections have climbed more than 400% since the end of June.

