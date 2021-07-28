Plymouth State awarded $1.9M for mental health programs

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Plymouth State University has been awarded a $1.9 million federal grant to expand its professional counseling and school psychology programs to recruit more students by offering them stipends during their internships.

The university will be placing interns in 116 training sites across the state over four years. All but 12 of the sites are in rural areas.

“The needs are great for all populations. We’ve been fielding calls regarding college-age students who are really struggling with anxiety and depression and trying to find qualified individuals to support them is challenging,” Robin Hausheer, school counseling program coordinator, said in a statement. “One of our focus areas is addressing mental health issues post-COVID-19.”

The grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.