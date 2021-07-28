Advertisement

Some workers facing more charges in NH youth center abuse case

This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Ten former workers at New Hampshire’s state-run youth detention center have been formally indicted and in some cases are facing more charges than they did when they were arrested in April.

The men were charged with either sexually assaulting or acting as accomplices to the assaults of more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007 at the Youth Development Center in Manchester.

The center, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019, and more than 300 men and women have come forward with allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.

A total of 87 indictments were made public Wednesday.

