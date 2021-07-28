Advertisement

Stefanik joins GOP leadership in blaming Pelosi for Capitol attack

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined from left by Republican Conference Chair...
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined from left by Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., holds a news conference before the start of a hearing by a select committee appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on Tuesday joined top GOP officials in blaming Nancy Pelosi for the January 6 mob attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Stefanik spoke at a news conference on the first day of public hearings into the pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol. “The American people deserve to know the truth — that Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility, as speaker of the House, for the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 6,” Stefanik said. The group says Pelosi should be investigated for her role in the security failures.

While Pelosi, along with Senator Mitch McConnell, shares control over the Capitol, they are not directly responsible for security issues.

Capitol Police officers and other law enforcement testified Tuesday on the horror of the assault and the lasting trauma ever since. They urged lawmakers to get to the bottom of who was responsible for coordinating and abetting the attack.

Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the lone GOP members on the panel, appealed to fellow Republicans to move past politics. “Will we adhere to the rule of law, respect the rulings of our courts, and preserve the peaceful transition of power? Or will we be so blinded by partisanship that we throw away the miracle of America?” Cheney said.

Stefanik, who replaced Cheney as the House GOP conference chair earlier this spring, voted against the certification of the Electoral College and has continued her strong support for the former president.

