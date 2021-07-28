Advertisement

Sununu: No plans to issue new mask guidance in New Hampshire

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Gov. Chris Sununu/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire will not be issuing new mask guidance following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 transmission is substantial or high.

Four of New Hampshire’s 10 counties and the city of Nashua are experiencing moderate transmission, while the rest of the state is seeing minimal transmission, according to figures released by the Department of Health and Human Services.

“At this point, it isn’t about the government providing that bubble of safety around individuals,” Sununu told WMUR-TV on Wednesday.

Instead, he said it’s about the individual taking on personal responsibility.

“It is your choice,” Sununu said. “We have all the power to protect ourselves and the community, and that’s getting the vaccine. It’s safe. It’s easy.”

Over 53% of the state has been fully vaccinated. Sununu said he’s frustrated that more residents are not vaccinated, given the extensive effort made by the state to get vaccines out to the public, but he said he understands it is a personal choice.

