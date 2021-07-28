Vermont recognizes Hobbes Remembrance Day Wednesday

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is Hobbes Remembrance Day in Vermont.

Hobbes is reportedly the nation’s first canine radio show host and died this day last year.

According to a proclamation from the governor’s office, Hobbes was a rescued Dachshund who became a fixture on the WVTK Radio in Middlebury.

His owner, Bruce, launched the Wake-Up Crew with Bruce & Hobbes.

Bruce and Hobbes toured Vermont inspiring people to help one another and rescue animals.

