Watercross races return to Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Watercross returns to Lake Champlain this weekend.

The International Jet Sports Boating Association’s national championship is back on the Adirondack Coast after postponing last year’s event due to the pandemic.

Racing can be seen from the Plattsburgh City Beach all weekend long.

Classes range from novice racers to pros to juniors and veterans.

The event will be held rain or shine and beach admission fees and rules still apply.

