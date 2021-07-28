BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an outstanding day on Wednesday, clouds will thicken up on Thursday with more unsettled weather returning to the region. We’ll start with some sun on Thursday before clouds move in from the west. Showers and a few thunderstorms will wait in later in the day to arrive, but expect wet weather after 3PM, and continue into the evening hours. Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper 70s before the showers arrive.

Showers will linger into Friday, and with the passage of a cold front, temperatures will be running cooler. With mostly cloudy skies through the day, temperatures will only manage the mid to upper 60s. After an unsettled end to the work week, clouds will clear out again for a partly sunny day on Saturday. It will be a nice start tot he weekend as temperatures rebound into the low to mid 70s.

Our quick moving weather pattern will continue into the first of the week with clouds back by Sunday afternoon and showers developing. We’ll like see the chance of showers on Monday as well as highs remain only in the low 70s. At this point the rest of next week is looking a little nicer with partly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will begin to warm up into the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.