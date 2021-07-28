BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have a “MAX Advantage” day on tap! There will be a lot of sunshine, just a few clouds, comfortable humidity, and temperatures will be lower than normal for late July, but comfortably so.

It would be nice to string a few days in a row like this one, but the fast-moving weather pattern that we are in means that the weather is going to change again tomorrow. Thursday will start with some sunshine, but a frontal system coming in from the upper Midwest will be bringing in another round of showers & thunderstorms by late afternoon, lasting through the evening and into Thursday night.

After the cold front goes by, a trailing trough of low pressure will follow in for Friday with a few more showers. It will be cooler on Friday, too.

Temperatures will rebound a bit as we get into the start of the weekend on Saturday, which is also looking like another “MAX Advantage” day. But the weekend will end up wet as another frontal system comes in with yet another round of showers and possible thunderstorms later in the day on Sunday. A few showers could linger into Monday before it clears out on Tuesday.

Try to get out and enjoy the fine weather today! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.