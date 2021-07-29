Bridge project to close busy South Burlington-Williston roadway

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bridge project at the South Burlington-Williston line will impact traffic in the area for months.

The temporary bridge over Muddy Brook between Kimball Ave. in South Burlington and Marshall Ave. in Williston is being replaced.

Starting Monday, Aug. 2, the bridge will be closed to all traffic.

There will be signed detours in place for motorists to follow.

That means there will be increased traffic on Route 2 and Route 2A.

Officials anticipate reopening the road to alternating one-way traffic in late November.

The project is expected to be complete by the spring of 2022.

A failed pipe first forced the crossing to close in 2017 until a temporary bridge was installed later that year.

Then, damage from the Halloween storm in 2019 forced the temporary bridge to close until the area could be stabilized.

This project will install a permanent crossing.

