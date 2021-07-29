Fair Haven gas station robbed at knifepoint

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for a man who used a knife to rob a gas station in Fair Haven.

It happened Wednesday at about 2:45 p.m. at Mac’s gas station on Route 22A.

Vermont State Police say a man walked in, showed the clerk a 5-to-6-inch knife, and demanded money from the cash drawer and safe. They say he put the cash in a green bank bag with a broken zipper and ran off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

Surveillance photos (Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.