Advertisement

Fair Haven gas station robbed at knifepoint

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for a man who used a knife to rob a gas station in Fair Haven.

It happened Wednesday at about 2:45 p.m. at Mac’s gas station on Route 22A.

Vermont State Police say a man walked in, showed the clerk a 5-to-6-inch knife, and demanded money from the cash drawer and safe. They say he put the cash in a green bank bag with a broken zipper and ran off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

Surveillance photos
Surveillance photos(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner says a woman found dead in a Northeast Kingdom lake drowned.
Medical examiner: Woman drowned in Crystal Lake
File photo
Claremont bus fleet grounded following thefts
Some 71% of Burlington homeowners are seeing an increase in their tax bills after the first...
Sticker shock: 71% of Burlington homeowners see property tax increase
NY father and son charged over target shooting in backyard
The owner of Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard & Winery says they’ve decided not to reopen.
Berlin winery decides not to reopen

Latest News

Police are still looking for a man they say took a six-inch knife into a local store and stole...
Fair Haven gas station robbed at knife-point
Cooper
TSA dog at Burlington airport to retire
Thursday is the last day on the job for a yellow lab who plays an important role at the...
Local TSA dog to retire
Hard’ack Recreation Area in St. Albans
Hard’ack Recreational Area opens new lodge, begins pool construction