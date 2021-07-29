Advertisement

German official sent home for racist slur at Olympics

A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Tokyo. The pandemic-delayed games open on July 23.(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A German cycling official has been suspended and will be sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after using a racist slur during the men’s time trial.

German cycling federation sports director Patrick Moster had been overseeing the cycling squad at the Tokyo Games.

He used the slur while urging German rider Nikias Arndt to catch up to riders from the African nations of Algeria and Eritrea during Wednesday’s time trial.

It was heard on TV broadcasts and widely condemned in Germany. Moster later apologized.

He has been suspended by the International Cycling Union.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner says a woman found dead in a Northeast Kingdom lake drowned.
Medical examiner: Woman drowned in Crystal Lake
File photo
Claremont bus fleet grounded following thefts
Some 71% of Burlington homeowners are seeing an increase in their tax bills after the first...
Sticker shock: 71% of Burlington homeowners see property tax increase
NY father and son charged over target shooting in backyard
The owner of Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard & Winery says they’ve decided not to reopen.
Berlin winery decides not to reopen

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris holds a meeting on Native American voting rights on...
Harris releases strategy to tackle migration’s root causes
In a complaint delivered to Congress on Wednesday, two whistleblowers allege poor conditions at...
Poor conditions at Texas facility for migrant children alleged by whistleblower complaint
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% quarter 2 growth
Surveillance photos
Fair Haven gas station robbed at knifepoint
It was horsepower on the highway, literally, for drivers on Interstate 70 in Colorado after a...
Horses escape rodeo, make a break for the interstate