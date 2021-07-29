Green Mountain Power to add 2 all-electric trucks to fleet

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Power plans to add its first all-electric trucks to its fleet.

The utility plans to replace two field operations trucks with two all-electric trucks by next year, which are expected to offset up to 100 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year.

GMP received a $915,000 grant through the VW Settlement Fund managed by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. The Lion Electric trucks have a range of 130 to 200 miles. GMP will collect data about their performance to help the state learn more about the opportunities electric trucks offer the state.

“Electrifying our heavy-duty field operations fleet to reduce carbon emissions as we travel the state keeping the lights on and building a more resilient grid is a critical next step in our work to eliminate fossil fuels from our operations,” Green Mountain Power president and CEO Mari McClure said in a statement. “Transportation with fossil-fueled vehicles is the top source of carbon emissions in Vermont and we’re proud to start the process of converting our line truck fleet to clean electric trucks.”

GMP officials say most of the current fleet of trucks run on biodiesel.

