Hard’ack Recreational Area Begins Pool Construction and Opens New Lodge

Community, history, and .... skiing are some things that come to mind when you spend time in Hard’ack Recreational Area in St. Albans. “I had 6 children, and all of my children learned to ski here at Hard’ack,” said Kathleen Tabor, a resident of St. Albans. “We’ve used it for 40 years, our kids learned to ski here,” said Judy Zsoldos of St. Albans.

“This is where I learned to ski, I bet 3/4 of these people, that’s where they learned to ski,” said Vice President of Trustees of Hard’ack inc, Tim Hurlbut. But now, folks will be able to say they learned to swim at Hard’ack too. Construction at the community pool has just begun, adding a new element to the recreation area. “They do best when they’re part of other recreational amenities as part of the park,” said Dominic cloud, St. Albans’ City Manager. St. Albans residents tell us this pool is much needed, and highly anticipated.

“My grandchildren are on the swim team and so I knew what the pool was like downtown... And they really needed a new pool, and I’m so glad they got it,” said Tabor. The pool will have a seasonal cover in the winter, so it can be used all year round.

but, why was Hard’ack the location of choice? “The place that we’re going to create our recreational infrastructure is Hard’ack. It’s about 150 acres combined with the oldest hill area next door, so it was a no brainer really to put the pool here,” said Cloud. The pool isn’t the only important addition happening to Hard’ack.

Local skiers won’t be using the old chicken coop to warm up anymore.

They now have the Greg Brown ski lodge. John Holzscheiter, President of the Hard’ack Board says planning and anticipation for this lodge has been going on for 10 years. “What we’ve really tried to do with Hard’ack in St. Albans is try to make it the epicenter, if you will, of free recreation in Franklin County. And so we’ve done a lot to expand what we have here,” said Holzscheiter.

The lodge is named after Greg Brown, a friend to many in the Hard’ack Recreation family who kept the place running when no one thought it would be possible. “Greg grew up loving Hard’ack and throughout the years when we needed some help to keep the lodge going, he was always willing to do that, always asking what do you guys need, that type of thing, and so this is the way to commemorate and remember Greg,” said Holzschieter,

Cloud tells us that Franklin County is growing fast, with the greater St. Albans area anchoring this growth. The expansions to Hard’ack are a great way to add to this growth and make the community even tighter.

