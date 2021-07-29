Advertisement

Judge considering $1.25M settlement for some SNHU students

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal judge is considering a proposed settlement of $1.25 million in a lawsuit filed on behalf of some Southern New Hampshire University students for tuition reimbursement during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 3,067 students were enrolled in in-person classes for the spring 2020 semester at SNHU. Their instruction was switched to online that March because of COVID-19.

The lead plaintiff is a recent SNHU graduate with a bachelor of science in justice studies. The lawsuit argued the program relies “extensively on in-person instruction, peer collaboration, and access to SNHU’s facilities,” and that those resources were not available to her. The lawsuit said the in-person courses cost more than the online ones and that the students should be compensated.

During a hearing Thursday, lawyers for both sides had no objection to the proposed settlement, which they said averages out to several hundred dollars to each student. Chief Judge Landya McCafferty questioned the process that lawyers used to arrive at their fees. She delayed her ruling to give them more time to respond.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The medical examiner says a woman found dead in a Northeast Kingdom lake drowned.
Medical examiner: Woman drowned in Crystal Lake
Some 71% of Burlington homeowners are seeing an increase in their tax bills after the first...
Sticker shock: 71% of Burlington homeowners see property tax increase
File photo
Claremont bus fleet grounded following thefts
NY father and son charged over target shooting in backyard
File photo
NTSB: Plane in fatal Charlestown crash flew into power line

Latest News

surge
Area colleges experiencing increased enrollment
Middlebury College is looking to house some juniors and seniors at its Bread Loaf Campus in...
Area colleges scramble to find room for glut of incoming students
wx
Thursday Weathercast
work
Officials say massage parlor law does little to deter human trafficking
COVID
With Vermont vax rate approaching 84%, state pushes ahead with campaign