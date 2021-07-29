Lessons learned from cyberattack on UVM Health Network

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The employee who opened a malware-infested email that led to a cyberattack at the UVM Health Network is not facing any repercussions.

Hospital leadership says the employee was using their personal email on a corporate laptop off the hospital’s network. When they clicked a link, the malware was downloaded onto that computer, and once it was connected back to the hospital network, the virus spread through the system.

Officials believe they made the right choice taking care of the problem themselves rather than reaching out to the hackers.

“We knew we had good backups for all the data... even if we contacted them and pay them, there’s no guarantee that they’re going to send us the key,” said Doug Gentile, the chief medical information officer at the UVM Health Network. “We weren’t even sure... if they gave us the key that it would actually unencrypt based on the damage that was done.”

Watch the video for our Dom Amato’s full interview with Doug Gentile on the cyberattack and why the cause was kept from the public for months.

New security software has now been installed on corporate laptops that prevents opening personal email on those computers whether they’re connected to the network or not.

