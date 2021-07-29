TSA dog at Burlington airport to retire

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday is the last day on the job for a yellow lab that plays an important role at the Burlington airport.

Cooper the TSA pup is retiring after 10 years. The explosive detection K-9 started his career at Dulles International Airport and has worked as a passenger screening canine at the Burlington International Airport for the last four years.

We’re told Cooper has screened close to half a million airport passengers and conducted security operations at many national events across the country.

On top of his regular job, Cooper also spends hundreds of hours training to maintain his certification and keep his explosive detection capabilities sharp.

A celebration is being held for him Thursday.

