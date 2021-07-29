Advertisement

TSA dog at Burlington airport to retire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday is the last day on the job for a yellow lab that plays an important role at the Burlington airport.

Cooper the TSA pup is retiring after 10 years. The explosive detection K-9 started his career at Dulles International Airport and has worked as a passenger screening canine at the Burlington International Airport for the last four years.

We’re told Cooper has screened close to half a million airport passengers and conducted security operations at many national events across the country.

On top of his regular job, Cooper also spends hundreds of hours training to maintain his certification and keep his explosive detection capabilities sharp.

A celebration is being held for him Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner says a woman found dead in a Northeast Kingdom lake drowned.
Medical examiner: Woman drowned in Crystal Lake
File photo
Claremont bus fleet grounded following thefts
Some 71% of Burlington homeowners are seeing an increase in their tax bills after the first...
Sticker shock: 71% of Burlington homeowners see property tax increase
NY father and son charged over target shooting in backyard
The owner of Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard & Winery says they’ve decided not to reopen.
Berlin winery decides not to reopen

Latest News

Surveillance photos
Fair Haven gas station robbed at knifepoint
Police are still looking for a man they say took a six-inch knife into a local store and stole...
Fair Haven gas station robbed at knife-point
Thursday is the last day on the job for a yellow lab who plays an important role at the...
Local TSA dog to retire
Hard’ack Recreation Area in St. Albans
Hard’ack Recreational Area opens new lodge, begins pool construction