4-vehicle crash shuts down lanes on New Hampshire I-93

HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire State Police say a crash involving four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, shut down several lanes of southbound traffic on Interstate 93 near the Hooksett tolls.

Four people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The state Transportation Department said the Exit 11 southbound ramp was also closed. Traffic was diverted to the open-road tolling lanes.

