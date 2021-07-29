Advertisement

4-vehicle crash shuts down lanes on New Hampshire I-93

New Hampshire State Police say a crash involving multiple vehicles shut down several lanes of...
New Hampshire State Police say a crash involving multiple vehicles shut down several lanes of traffic on Interstate 93 near the Hooksett tolls.(Courtesy: N.H. State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire State Police say a crash involving four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, shut down several lanes of southbound traffic on Interstate 93 near the Hooksett tolls.

Four people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The state Transportation Department said the Exit 11 southbound ramp was also closed. Traffic was diverted to the open-road tolling lanes. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The medical examiner says a woman found dead in a Northeast Kingdom lake drowned.
Medical examiner: Woman drowned in Crystal Lake
Some 71% of Burlington homeowners are seeing an increase in their tax bills after the first...
Sticker shock: 71% of Burlington homeowners see property tax increase
File photo
Claremont bus fleet grounded following thefts
NY father and son charged over target shooting in backyard
The owner of Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard & Winery says they’ve decided not to reopen.
Berlin winery decides not to reopen

Latest News

File photo
Welch, Stefanik push measure extending visa for Canadian ‘snowbirds’
Vintage boats on Church St. Marketplace Thursday.
Vintage boats dock on Church St. Marketplace ahead of Saturday show
The temporary bridge over Muddy Brook between Kimball Ave. in South Burlington and Marshall...
Bridge replacement to close busy South Burlington-Williston roadway
Pappas bill proposes LGBTQ veterans advisory committee at VA