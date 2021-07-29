Advertisement

NH performance venues get COVID cash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP - At least 52 arts and entertainment venues across New Hampshire have started receiving federal funds that were part of the pandemic relief package passed in December, the state’s congressional delegation said Thursday.

The money is coming from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program. New Hampshire is getting over $23.6 million, the delegation said.

The venues have to demonstrate a revenue loss of at least 25% due to the pandemic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

