NH performance venues get COVID cash

CONCORD, N.H. (AP - At least 52 arts and entertainment venues across New Hampshire have started receiving federal funds that were part of the pandemic relief package passed in December, the state’s congressional delegation said Thursday.

The money is coming from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program. New Hampshire is getting over $23.6 million, the delegation said.

The venues have to demonstrate a revenue loss of at least 25% due to the pandemic.

