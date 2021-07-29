Advertisement

NH State Police discover 100-plus commercial vehicle violations

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire State Police discovered 189 commercial vehicle violations following a daylong focus on safety.

Police said 42 of the violations discovered Wednesday were so severe that they created a condition where the vehicle or its driver was placed out of service. Police said in a news release that 18 vehicles were placed out of service for critical safety violations, such as inoperative brakes and worn steering components.

They said four drivers were placed out of service for violations such as not possessing a valid medical certificate, not maintaining records of driving hours, operating while under suspension and not holding the proper class of driver’s license.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The medical examiner says a woman found dead in a Northeast Kingdom lake drowned.
Medical examiner: Woman drowned in Crystal Lake
File photo
Claremont bus fleet grounded following thefts
Some 71% of Burlington homeowners are seeing an increase in their tax bills after the first...
Sticker shock: 71% of Burlington homeowners see property tax increase
NY father and son charged over target shooting in backyard
The owner of Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard & Winery says they’ve decided not to reopen.
Berlin winery decides not to reopen

Latest News

File photo
COVID case prompts move of Vermont Little League tournament
Surveillance photos
Fair Haven gas station robbed at knifepoint
Police are still looking for a man they say took a six-inch knife into a local store and stole...
Fair Haven gas station robbed at knife-point
Cooper
TSA dog at Burlington airport to retire