Pappas bill proposes LGBTQ veterans advisory committee at VA

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire has introduced a bill to establish an LGBTQ Veterans Advisory Committee at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Pappas, a Democrat and member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, says LGBTQ+ veterans, whether they served during the ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ era, in the years following, or more recently during the Trump administration’s transgender military ban, all face unique challenges after separation or retirement.

Pappas, the state’s first openly gay member of Congress, says LGBTQ veterans’ voices need to be heard and effectively represented at the highest levels of the VA. 

