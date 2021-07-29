Advertisement

Plattsburgh airport could land millions in infrastructure deal

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh International Airport could land millions of dollars as part of the infrastructure deal.

The U.S. Senate is starting debate on the new infrastructure spending package.

It invests $110 billion on America’s roads and bridges, and almost the same amount on rail and public transit projects. Billions more would upgrade the country’s broadband internet, airports, drinking water and electrical grids.

Some of that money will go to New York. The state will receive $937 billion for airport funding. The airport in Plattsburgh gets $7,634,940.

The state will also use the money to make sure its infrastructure-- from water to sewers to subways, roads and bridges-- gets long-awaited investments.

