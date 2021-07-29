Advertisement

Preservation work underway at Rokeby Museum

The historic Robinson Home at the Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh.
The historic Robinson Home at the Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A historic house at a Vermont museum is undergoing some preservation work.

The work began earlier this month on the Robinson Home at the Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh.

It will include the repair of plaster, the restoration of the porches and the stabilization of the footings on the historic granary building.

Exterior work is scheduled to end in August.

The museum hopes to reopen the house to visitors in September.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner says a woman found dead in a Northeast Kingdom lake drowned.
Medical examiner: Woman drowned in Crystal Lake
Some 71% of Burlington homeowners are seeing an increase in their tax bills after the first...
Sticker shock: 71% of Burlington homeowners see property tax increase
File photo
Claremont bus fleet grounded following thefts
NY father and son charged over target shooting in backyard
The owner of Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard & Winery says they’ve decided not to reopen.
Berlin winery decides not to reopen

Latest News

The temporary bridge over Muddy Brook between Kimball Ave. in South Burlington and Marshall...
Bridge project to close busy South Burlington-Williston roadway
Victor "Mulfy" Mulford Williams
Super Senior: Victor “Mulfy” Mulford Williams
Image of GMP electric truck
Green Mountain Power to add 2 all-electric trucks to fleet
File photo
NH State Police discover 100-plus commercial vehicle violations