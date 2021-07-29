Preservation work underway at Rokeby Museum

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A historic house at a Vermont museum is undergoing some preservation work.

The work began earlier this month on the Robinson Home at the Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh.

It will include the repair of plaster, the restoration of the porches and the stabilization of the footings on the historic granary building.

Exterior work is scheduled to end in August.

The museum hopes to reopen the house to visitors in September.

