Welch: Advocacy work needed for paid family, medical leave to happen

(KFYR-TV)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State and federal leaders are urging Congress to pass President Biden’s budget which includes paid family and medical leave.

They say the importance of the benefit has been laid bare by the pandemic. And they say paid leave benefits will lift up front-line workers and lower-income households.

A coalition of lawmakers, businesses and parents are pushing for a universal plan at the federal level.

Congressman Peter Welch says advocacy work needs to happen at the state and federal levels for it to happen.

“It’s about an understanding in a society that we make common commitments to one another. As part of that commitment, we have to set up systems and structures that allow that promise to be kept,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

Vermont’s Main Street Alliance is embarking on a PR campaign to raise awareness and garner support for paid family leave.

The Scott administration is working on a voluntary plan at the state level but they say they are also waiting to see what happens on the federal level before making any final decisions.

