Welch, Stefanik push measure extending visa for Canadian ‘snowbirds’

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Two congressional lawmakers from our region have teamed up to try to allow some Canadians to stay in the United States longer.

Vermont Representative Peter Welch and North Country Representative Elise Stefanik have introduced the Canadian Snowbird Visa Act. It would give Canadians who are over the age of 50 who own or lease a home here an additional two months to the six-month maximum visit allowed. They would not be able to work here or get public assistance benefits.

In a statement, Stefanik’s office cited the importance of cross-border tourism, saying this bill would encourage Canadian visitors to stay and spend money here longer.

