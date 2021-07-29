BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a dry, cool start on Thursday, but the clouds moved in by midday with rain showers by the afternoon. We’ll see the wet weather continue through the overnight hours with the chance of a passing thunderstorm or two as well. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s.

It will be a cool day on Friday to end the work week. Skies will be cloudy to start the day with showers likely, and the chance of another thunderstorm. Showers will be a bit more scattered by the afternoon with some breaks of sun through the end of the day, but highs will likely only be in the low to mid 60s, well below our normal highs for late July in the low 80s.

The start of the weekend is looking a bit better. Clouds will continue to clear out through Friday night with partly sunny skies set for Saturday. Temperatures will be a little warmer, but still below normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s. Clouds will thicken up Saturday night with rain developing by Sunday morning. Rain will continue through the day on Sunday and into Sunday night with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday will start out with clouds and showers, but should dry up during the day. We might see a stretch of dry weather starting on Tuesday with skies becoming partly cloudy through mid week. Highs should be warming up a bit as well with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

