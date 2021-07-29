BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! After a delightful day on Wednesday, it will be back to wet and stormy weather again today as we continue to be in a fast-moving weather pattern. A frontal system moving in from the west will spread another round of showers and thunderstorms starting late morning/early afternoon in NY and spreading eastward into VT and NH by late afternoon. There could be some locally heavy downpours through the evening hours.

The bulk of the rain will move out overnight, but a trailing trough of low pressure will swing through early Friday with more showers. Skies will finally start to clear out late in the day. It will be much cooler than normal on Friday with highs only in the 60s. The normal high in Burlington for July 29th is 82°. Temperatures will rebound a bit over the weekend, but still remain below normal.

The weekend will start out very nicely on Saturday with high pressure building in behind the departing frontal system. But again, things will change quickly, and yet another frontal system will move in on Sunday with another round of showers & thunderstorms later in the day after some morning sunshine. Showers will linger into early Monday.

After that, we just might be able to string a few dry days in a row starting on Tuesday.

It looks like July will end up a good deal cooler and wetter than normal. -Gary

