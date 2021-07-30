Advertisement

Author chronicles worst air disaster in New England

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is a somber anniversary of the worst air disaster in New England.

It’s the 48th anniversary of a plane crash in Boston that killed 89 people, many of them Vermonters. Their flight, Delta 723, left Burlington and hit a seawall just outside Logan airport on July 31st, 1973.

The crash -- and the investigation that followed -- are the focus of a new book, “The Crash of Delta Flight 723,” by author Paul Houle.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Houle about his new book and his interest in accident reconstruction.

