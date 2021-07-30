Advertisement

Class offers kick start for women entrepreneurs

The founders of Vermont-based company Mamava, are graduates of the Mercy Connections’ Women’s Small Business Program.(Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s an opportunity for women in Vermont to launch and operate their own businesses.

The class was created by Mercy Connections’ Women’s Small Business Program and offers start-ups a deep dive into business planning as they pursue entrepreneurship.

Graduates from the program include the proprietors of: August First Bakery, Farmhouse Chocolates and Ice Cream, Girlington Garage, Krin’s Bakery, Laughing River Yoga, Lunaroma Apothecary, Mamava, My Little Cupcake.

Céline McArthur spoke with Lisa Wood about “Start Up.”

